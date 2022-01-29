The Masked Singer 2022 recap! Watch all the performances and reveal from episode 6

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Olly Alexander, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross. ©Bandicoot TV

Here's a full recap of Saturday's instalment of The Masked Singer 2022 UK with all the performances and latest reveal.

Series 3 of The Masked Singer currently airs on ITV each weekend.

Over 8 episodes a brand new selection of 12 celebs will be performing while keeping their identities secret with the show's signature costumes.

A line up of celebrity sleuths - TV personality Jonathan Ross, presenter Davina McCall, comedian Mo Gilligan and singer Rita Ora - will be trying to discover who is behind the mask after each performance.

This evening saw guest judge Olly Alexander join the panel as the remaining seven acts took to the stage and TWO were unmasked.

Recap the performances and double reveal below...

Panda

Opening this weekend's show was Panda who performed The Jacksons hit Blame It On The Boogie.

Firework

Second to sing this Saturday was Firework who performed iconic ABBA song Waterloo.

Rockhopper

Next up was Rockhopper, singing Tina Turner's We Don't Need Another Hero.

Doughnuts

Doughnuts performed Five's Everybody Get Up as they took to the stage for the latest time this week.

Traffic Cone

Traffic Cone's song choice this Saturday was A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman.

Mushroom

The penultimate act to sing this weekend was Mushroom who performed Demi Lovato's Stone Cold.

Robobunny

Closing the show was Robobunny who stunned the panel with a performance of The Music Of The Night from Phantom Of The Opera

Firework and Doughnuts are revealed!

After all had performed, it was Firework, Rockhopper and Doughnuts that found themselves in the bottom three following the audience vote. The judges chose to save Rockhopper leaving both Firework and Doughnuts to be revealed. Firework was unmasked as actress Jaime Winstone while Doughnuts was unmasked to reveal footballer Michael Owen.

