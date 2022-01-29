The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Robobunny. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer is back tonight as the remaining seven acts sing once more - and two are unmasked.

The Masked Singer UK series 3 is airing weekends on ITV.

The mystery singing competition sees celebs compete to put on the best musical performance all while keeping their identity a secret with elaborate costumes.

Those left in the competition ahead of the latest episode are Mushroom, Panda Rockhopper, Firework Robobunny, Traffic Cone and Doughnuts.

Each will be performing a brand new song this Saturday night before TWO are eliminated from the competition.

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Doughnuts. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Rockhopper. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Panda. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Firework. ©Bandicoot TV

But before they leave, they'll finally reveal their true identity as they take off their mask.

Joel Dommett fronts The Masked Singer UK third series alongside panellists Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora.

They will try to find out who is behind the mask each episode.

And this weekend they'll be joined by guest judge Olly Alexander from Years & Years.

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Traffic Cone. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Mushroom. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Davina McCall and Olly Alexander. ©Bandicoot TV

Speaking earlier this week about joining the panel, he shared on ITV's Lorraine: "It was so fun, I just had the time of my life!"

Meanwhile Jonathan recently shared that identifying the mystery singers is set to get harder with even tougher clues.

He spilled: "They’ve made it harder for us. One person was trained to sing using their mouth in a different way so that their very distinctive voice doesn’t sound like it. We probably would have guessed if they were singing the way they normally sing.

"The clues kind of help and kind of don’t help as often they can apply to more than one person. So, you’ll convince yourself you’ve got it right and then afterwards when you realise what they meant with the clue, it makes perfect sense.

"In a way, what you thought previously, also made perfect sense. I think it’s probably harder than ever."

The Masked Singer UK season 3 airs Saturdays at 7PM. on ITV.

Last weekend saw Poodle become the latest celebrity to be unmasked.

Other acts unmasked in the 2022 competition so far are Chandelier, Bagpipes, Lionfish and Snow Leopard.

You can catch up with the series via the ITV Hub.