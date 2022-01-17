The Great British Sewing Bee: Celebrity New Year Special: Claire Richards - (C) Love Productions - Photographer: James Stack

Steps star Claire Richards says she's up for Strictly Come Dancing - on one condition.

The singer has revealed she'd love to follow her bandmate Faye Tozer onto the BBC One show.

Advertisements

But Claire says she would only sign up if she could dance with a gay partner.

"I would love to do Strictly but I’d only want to do it with a gay partner," Claire told The Sun newspaper. "It’s not because of my husband or because I’m scared of the Strictly curse.

“I just think I would feel uncomfortable with a straight dancer."

The popstar, who recently took part in the Celebrity special of The Great British Sewing Bee. explained: "I would want to feel completely relaxed and comfortable and being with a gay partner would make me feel more relaxed. I don’t know if that’s wrong to say.

“Even when we are on tour I prefer dancing with a gay dancer. I feel more relaxed.”

Claire's bandmate Faye Tozer previously finished as runner up on the show in 2018, dancing with pro partner Giovanni Pernice.

As yet there's no confirmed names for the next series of Strictly which won't return until the autumn on BBC One.

Advertisements

The most recent series saw EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis triumph in a head-to-head final with Bake Off star John Whaite.

TV presenter AJ Odudu was ruled out of competing in the final live show due to injury.