Danny Dyer tipped for Strictly Come Dancing after leaving EastEnders

Danny Dyer is being tipped to hit the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom after leaving EastEnders.

It was announced this week that the actor would be stepping down from his iconic soap role later in 2022.

As for what's next, bookies have offered odds of 2/1 that Danny will appear on I’m a Celebrity in 2022 and 5/2 that he'll dance on Strictly.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "Danny Dyer is 2/1 to swap the Queen Vic for being served jungle treats and appear on I’m A Celebrity in 2022 following his EastEnders exit.

"He danced his way through nine years of drama on EastEnders and is now 5/2 to waltz his way into the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom this year.

"As for his acting, Dyer is 80/1 to don a black tuxedo and replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond and 100/1 to play the next Dr Who, while Emmerdale at 6/1 is the most likely top soap that he’ll appear on, ahead of Hollyoaks (8/1) and Coronation Street (10/1)."

It was revealed earlier this week that Danny will depart EastEnders after almost a decade playing Mick Carter.

A spokesperson for the BBC One soap confirmed: "Danny will be leaving EastEnders when his contract comes to an end later this year.

"Danny has made Mick Carter an iconic character which we shall always be grateful for, however we won’t be saying goodbye just yet as there’s still quite some time – and plenty of explosive drama for Mick – to come before he departs Walford."

Exact details about Danny's exit including his final episode are to be announced.

According to the Daily Mirror newspaper, Danny has stepped down from the soap to pursue other acting roles.

As well as his acting work Danny currently presents BBC One game show The Wall.