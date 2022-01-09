Oti Mabuse to host new ITV dating show Romeo & Duet

Oti Mabuse is to host brand new ITV dating show Romeo & Duet.

The Strictly Come Dancing star will turn musical matchmaker as presenter of the series, due to air later this year.

Romeo & Duet will see single love seekers stand on a breathtaking balcony as they are serenaded by potential love matches that they can hear, but not see.

ITV says: "The seven-part prime time series, due for broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub later this year, gives its singers just one song to entice a singleton down from the balcony. Only then will the two come face-to-face for the first time.

"The newly formed couple will then head off on a duet-date to learn, you’ve guessed it, a duet, before returning later in the show to perform that duet in the ultimate romantic love battle; a singing competition against the other couples to be crowned the winners."

Oti Mabuse said: "I’m so excited to be part of Romeo & Duet. It’s always been a dream of mine to host so this is a real pinch me moment, and it's a blessing for me to finally be able to share this news. I honestly can’t wait to get started!

"It’s about love with a little bit of a twist and showcase of talent, it’s fresh and fun, and I hope everyone’s going to love it as much as I do. Thank you to Katie Rawcliffe, Mel Crawford and Joe Mace for believing in me and giving me this incredible opportunity."

The show is the latest gig for Oti who was recently announced as a new judge on Dancing On Ice which launches next Sunday night.

Oti also appeared as a celebrity detective on The Masked Dancer in 2021, alongside her role as a professional dancer on Strictly.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, added: “Romeo & Duet is a fun twist on the dating show format, and Oti Mabuse is the perfect choice to host this entertaining cross between music and matchmaking.”

You can apply to take part in the show online here while tickets to be in the audience are available online here. A start date for the series will be announced in due course.