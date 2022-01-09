Will Young reveals all about The Masked Singer after performing as Lionfish

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Will Young. ©Bandicoot TV

Will Young has spoken out after appearing on The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer UK third season is airing Saturday nights on ITV.

The series sees celebrities sing-off to put on the best music performance while keeping their identity a secret with outrageous masks.

In Saturday night's latest episode we watched Firework, Mushroom, Lionfish, Doughnuts and Robobunny performing in a movies-themed special.

After all had taken to the stage and the studio audience voted for their favourite, Lionfish and Firework faced the sing-off.

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett and Lion Fish.

The panel then made their decision and it was Lionfish who was unmasked and revealed to be Will Young

Speaking about signing up for the show after his exit, Will said: "I thought the challenge of disguising my voice would be fantastic and also I loved the idea of playing a character!"

Will revealed he kept the secret from friends and family as he "didn’t want to ruin the surprise for anyone."

"I’m excited and weirdly nervous [for them to find out]. I think my nephews and nieces will be very surprised," he added. "Hiding was so easy and made it so enjoyable. I was nervous when I had to take the mask off! It was very interesting to experience."

On his Lionfish costume, Will continued: "I thought the costume was so beautiful and I really enjoyed occupying this strange character and looking like I was under water a lot of the time."

On the panel both Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora correctly identified Will before the reveal.

Other guesses for Lionfish over the series included David Walliams and James Blunt.

"I thought they were very amusing and Jonathan seemed to be nearest to the mark," Will said of the panel's various suggestions."

He went on: "I was amazed with how much research was done into the clue packages. I think the American taxi clue was an interesting one and quite tricky."

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Will Young.

Will is the third singer to be unmasked on this year's series after Snow Leopard and Chandelier.

More contestants in the series this year are Bagpipes, Firework, Poodle, Mushroom, Robobunny, Traffic Cone, , Panda, Doughnuts and Rockhopper.

The Masked Singer on ITV and ITV Hub continues on Saturdays at 7PM

