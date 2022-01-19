Too Hot To Handle season 3 has dropped on Netflix - here's where to follow the cast on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter & more!
Returning with ten new singletons, Too Hot To Handle is the world's hottest no dating dating show.
With a a bigger cash prize than ever up for grabs, anyone who dares to break the rules of no kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind will see money drop and face elimination.
Season 3 of Too Hot To Handle will stream on Netflix from Wednesday, 19 January at 8AM UK time.
Meet the cast and their socials below!
Too Hot To Handle season 3 cast social media usernames
Beaux Raymond
24-year-old Legal Secretary from Kent, UK
Instagram username: _beauxraymond_
TikTok username: beauxraymond_x
Georgia Hassarati
26-year-old Student Midwife from Brisbane, Australia
Instagram username: Georgiahassarati
TikTok username: georgiahassarati
Twitter username: ghassarati
Harry Johnson
29-year-old Tree Surgeon from Middlesborough, UK
Instagram username: harryjohnson92
Twitter username: harryjohnson_92
Snapchat username: harryj92
TikTok username: harryj1992
Holly Scarfone
23-year-old Student / Model from Colorado, USA
Instagram username: hollyscarfone
Izzy Fairthorne
22-year-old PT from Manchester, UK
Instagram username: Izfairr
TikTok username: izfairr
Jaz Holloway
25-year-old Entrepreneur / Model from Virginia, USA
Instagram username: jazkills
TikTok username: jazkillsss
Twitter username: _Jazkills
Nathan
24-year-old Model from Cape Town, South Africa
Instagram username: Nathsoan
Patrick Mullen
29-year-old Model / Actor from Hawaii, USA
Instagram username: Thepatmullen
Stevan
26-year-old Model from LA, USA
Instagram username: stevanditter
Truth
23-year-old Student from Texas, USA
Instagram username: truthsworld
TikTok username: truthsworld
Twitter username: truthsworld
Too Hot To Handle is streaming on Netflix from 23 June.