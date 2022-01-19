Too Hot To Handle season 3 has dropped on Netflix - here's where to follow the cast on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter & more!

Returning with ten new singletons, Too Hot To Handle is the world's hottest no dating dating show.

With a a bigger cash prize than ever up for grabs, anyone who dares to break the rules of no kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind will see money drop and face elimination.

Season 3 of Too Hot To Handle will stream on Netflix from Wednesday, 19 January at 8AM UK time.

Meet the cast and their socials below!

Too Hot To Handle season 3 cast social media usernames

Beaux Raymond

24-year-old Legal Secretary from Kent, UK

Instagram username: _beauxraymond_

TikTok username: beauxraymond_x

Georgia Hassarati

26-year-old Student Midwife from Brisbane, Australia

Instagram username: Georgiahassarati

TikTok username: georgiahassarati

Twitter username: ghassarati

Harry Johnson

29-year-old Tree Surgeon from Middlesborough, UK

Instagram username: harryjohnson92

Twitter username: harryjohnson_92

Snapchat username: harryj92

TikTok username: harryj1992

Holly Scarfone

23-year-old Student / Model from Colorado, USA

Instagram username: hollyscarfone

Izzy Fairthorne

22-year-old PT from Manchester, UK

Instagram username: Izfairr

TikTok username: izfairr

Jaz Holloway

25-year-old Entrepreneur / Model from Virginia, USA

Instagram username: jazkills

TikTok username: jazkillsss

Twitter username: _Jazkills

Nathan

24-year-old Model from Cape Town, South Africa

Instagram username: Nathsoan

Patrick Mullen

29-year-old Model / Actor from Hawaii, USA

Instagram username: Thepatmullen

Stevan

26-year-old Model from LA, USA

Instagram username: stevanditter

Truth

23-year-old Student from Texas, USA

Instagram username: truthsworld

TikTok username: truthsworld

Twitter username: truthsworld

Too Hot To Handle is streaming on Netflix from 23 June.