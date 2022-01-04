Rylan calls for the return of Celebrity Big Brother

Rylan has called for the return of Celebrity Big Brother.

Big Brother was last broadcast in 2018 on Channel 5 after first airing in 2000 on Channel 4.

January would usually be the time a brand new group of famous faces enter the Celebrity Big Brother house and many are missing the reality show more than ever.

Rylan, who won CBB before going on to host spin-off show Bit On The Side, tweeted this week: "We need Celebrity Big Brother back. Now"

Big Brother fans were quick to agree, with one saying: "January just hasn't been the same since they axed Celebrity Big Brother."

Rylan's comments follow former Big Brother host Davina McCall saying that the show should have been rebooted during lockdown.

She said: "We are just about to come out of lockdown so we’ve missed it, but this pandemic would be the most genius time to put 13 strangers into a house for 13 weeks, while the rest of us are also locked in.

“It’s crazy. It would have been a great time, but that’s been and gone. So I don’t know. The anniversary was last year. So, we missed that."

However no revival appears to be in the works with Davina insisting she "hasn't even heard a rumbling" about a potential return.

A Celebrity Big Brother reboot was vaguely rumoured for 2021, with E4 reportedly planning on airing the show, but nothing came of the claims.

As yet there has been no confirmed news about if we'll ever see Big Brother on UK TV again.

Rylan said in 2020 he would always "fight" for the format.

He said: "I will always sit here and fight for it to come back.

"Do I think it needed some rest? No, I didn’t think it needed the rest. I just think it needed changing and I think two years off has made people want it even more."

Former Big Brother winner Brian Dowling has also called for a comeback, saying last year: "Celebrity should come back, people were always obsessed with it, people love seeing celebs without make up, and what they're really like, and the drama!"

However Brian was less confident about the 'civilian' series, adding: "I think we have Love Island now and that's our fix with that."