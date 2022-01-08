The Masked Singer 2022 recap! Watch all the performances and reveal from episode 3

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall. Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross. ©Bandicoot TV

Here's a full recap of Saturday's episode of The Masked Singer UK - who was behind the mask this week?.

The third series of The Masked Singer continues on ITV each weekend.

Over 8 episodes a fresh cast of twelve celebs will be performing while concealing their identities with the show's signature costumes.

The panel - singer Rita Ora, presenter Davina McCall, comedian Mo Gilligan and TV personality Jonathan Ross - will be trying to find out who is behind the mask after each performance.

In the third episode it was a Movies themed special as five acts performed. The audience voted for their favourite and the two with the fewest votes went forward to a sing-off where one was unmasked.

Recap the performances and latest reveal below...

Group performance

Movie week opened with a group performance from the latest five acts singing Another Day Of Sun from La La Land.

Firework

Opening the show, Firework belted out iconic song Fame from the film of the same name.

Mushroom

Next up, Mushroom performed There Are Worse Things I Could Do from Grease

Lionfish

Lionfish belted out Dolly Parton's I Will Always Love You as featured in The Bodyguard.

Doughnuts

Doughnuts was next onto the stage, singing all time classic Spice Up Your Life from the Spice Girls' movie Spice World.

Robobunny

Closing movies week was Robobunny who performed Shallow from A Star Is Born.

Lionfish and Firework sing off!

The audience then voted for their favourite and with the least votes it was Lion Fish and Firework who had to sing-off. Firework was up first, singing Kings of Leon's Sex on Fire before Lionfish returned to the stage to sing Stop This Flame by Celeste.

Lionfish is revealed!

After both had performed again it was over to the panel to decide which of the pair to keep in the competition and who would be unmasked. The panel chose to send Firework through to the next episode leaving Lion Fish to be unmasked, revealed as singer Will Young.

The 2022 series of The Masked Singer continues on ITV each Saturday.