The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Snow Leopard. ©Bandicoot TV

Here's a full recap of Sunday's instalment of The Masked Singer 2022 - who was unmasked?.

The new series of The Masked Singer kicked off this weekend with a double-bill.

Advertisements

Once again, twelve famous faces will be singing all while keeping their identity a secret from the world.

A line up of celebrity sleuths - comedian Mo Gilligan, singer Rita Ora, presenter Davina McCall and TV personality Jonathan Ross - will be trying to work out who is behind the mask after each performance.

In tonight's episode the second set of six performers took to the stage as the studio audience voted for their favourites. At the end, a second celebrity was unmasked.

Watch all the performances and latest reveal below...

Rockhopper

Opening the second episode of the series was Rockhopper, singing Higher Love by Kygo & Whitney Houston.

Advertisements

Traffic Cone

Next up we saw Traffic Cone singing Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up.

Poodle

Third to sing in Sunday's show was Poodle who performed Elton John's Rocket Man.

Snow Leopard

Snow Leopard was seen belting out Shirley Bassey classic Big Spender.

Advertisements

Panda

Dua Lipa's Levitating was the first choice for Panda.

Bagpipes

Closing the latest episode was Bagpipes, singing Blur's Song 2.

Snow Leopard is revealed!

After all had performed, it was Rockhopper, Snow Leopard and Bagpipes that found themselves in the bottom three with Snow Leopard the second character to 'take it off,' revealing TV & Radio presenter Gloria Hunniford OBE.

Advertisements

The third season of The Masked Singer continues on ITV each Saturday.