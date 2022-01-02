Chandelier has become the first celebrity to leave The Masked Singer 2022.

The Masked Singer got underway for 2022 on Saturday with six of the 12 brand-new characters making their debut.

Viewers met Mushroom, Robobunny, Lionfish, Firework, Chandelier and Doughnuts who all performed before the studio audience voted for their favourite.

In the results, it was Chandelier who was unmasked and revealed to be iconic Heather Small.

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Heather Small. ©Bandicoot TV

Panellists Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan were stumped when it came to guessing Chandelier’s identity before they were unmasked.

Speaking about signing up for the show, Heather Small revealed: "I’d seen Gabrielle and Joss Stone saying how much fun it was and in these most challenging of times a little bit fun is good for everyone."

The singer continued: "The challenge was to disguise my voice so the panel couldn’t get to guess who I was. I wanted it to be a real surprise and I think I achieved that. I live with my son and mother and they had no clue. I managed to keep it a secret."

Speaking about her character's outfit, Heather added: "I loved my look because it didn’t give much away. It was intricate, beautiful and I take my hat off to the costume makers. They were phenomenal.

"I was given options and I chose my costume. I did have a say in the fit so it would be comfortable to wear....

"I was very nervous. The costume does help immensely as I tailored my vocal performance to my appearance."

Heather described the panel's guesses - which ranged from Debbie McGee to Rachel Riley - as "hilarious".

She explained: "I approved the clues which were so abstract. It wouldn’t have been easy for the panel. The researcher was good and jogged my memory on my own career."

The Masked Singer continues on Sunday night where the remaining new characters - Bagpipes, Rockhopper, Poodle, Panda, Snow Leopard and Traffic Cone - will sing for the first time.

The Masked Singer on ITV and ITV Hub continues Sunday, 2 January at 7:30PM.