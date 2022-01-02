The Great Pottery Throw Down 2022 contestants: Meet this year's potters!

The Great Pottery Throw Down 2022 has arrived on Channel 4 - meet this year's contestants!
Series 5 of the hit competition show welcomes twelve new potters as they compete to be crowned the UK's best pottery star.
Siobhán McSweeney and Ellie Taylor share hosting duties for the new series with Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller judging the creations and Rose Schmits returning as the show's technician.
Episodes air weekly on Sunday nights on Channel 4 or online via All 4.
The Great Pottery Throw Down 2022 contestants
AJ Simpson
Age: 21
Occupation: Design graduate
From: Aberdeen
Instagram username: @ajceramic
This year's youngest potter, design graduate AJ loves skateboarding and dressing up for comic book conventions.
Anna McGurn
Age: 57
Occupation: Social care facilitator
From: Fermanagh, Northern Ireland
Instagram username: @muddyfingersmcgurn
Anna, who works with adults with learning difficulties, often digs clay from her father's farm for her pottery.
Bill
Age: 62
Occupation: Museum learning assistant
From: Scarborough
Former teacher Bill enjoys working at a Museum and living near the beach with his dog Wilf.
Cellan
Age: 23
Occupation: 3D design and craft graduate
From: Brighton (originally Cardiff)
Instagram username: @_cellan_
3D Design and Craft graduate Cellan likes his work to be used by people rather than collecting dust on shelves.
Christine Cherry
Age: 57
Occupation: Art youth worker
From: Preston
Instagram username: @christinecherry_
Christine returned to her passion for pottery after leaving a 20-year teaching career, now bringing her love of art to young people in her role as a youth worker.
Jenny Cobb
Age: 43
Occupation: Full-time mum
From: North Lincolnshire
Instagram username: @jennifercobbceramics
Bird watcher and metal detectorist Jenny took up pottery properly a few years ago having grown up around her Grandma's pottery wheel.
Josh
Age: 27
Occupation: Design and technology teacher
From: Berkshire
Josh has been making pottery since he was eleven with his Portuguese heritage often inspiring his work.
Lucinda Lovesey
Age: 58
Occupation: Retired NHS therapist
From: Shropshire
Instagram username: @lucindalovesey
Recently retired after 25 years as a NHS Mental Health Therapist, Lucinda started pottery as a teenager.
Miles Johnson
Age: 50
Occupation: Denim designer
From: Worcestershire
Instagram username: @milespottery
Miles returned to pottery while living in California having originally learned in school.
Nick Robatto
Age: 43
Occupation: Prop maker
From: Barry, Wales
Instagram username: @nickrobattoceramics
Prop maker Nick is fairly new to pottery with his interest taking off after getting an old wheel from a friend.
Tom Demeranville
Age: 44
Occupation: Product director
From: Bath
Instagram username: @tom_demeranville
Tom studied ceramics at University having first got hooked on pottery after taking classes with his mum from an early age.
Zahra Jabir
Age: 32
Occupation: Doctor
From: Manchester
Instagram username: @zahrajabirceramics
Zahra enjoys potting as a way of escaping from the pressures of her job as a hospital doctor.
