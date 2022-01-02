The Great Pottery Throw Down 2022 contestants: Meet this year's potters!

The Great Pottery Throw Down 2022. Pictured: Potters group shot with judges and Ellie

The Great Pottery Throw Down 2022 has arrived on Channel 4 - meet this year's contestants!

Series 5 of the hit competition show welcomes twelve new potters as they compete to be crowned the UK's best pottery star.

Advertisements

Siobhán McSweeney and Ellie Taylor share hosting duties for the new series with Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller judging the creations and Rose Schmits returning as the show's technician.

Episodes air weekly on Sunday nights on Channel 4 or online via All 4.

The Great Pottery Throw Down 2022 contestants

AJ Simpson

Pictured: AJ at wheel

Age: 21

Occupation: Design graduate

From: Aberdeen

Instagram username: @ajceramic

This year's youngest potter, design graduate AJ loves skateboarding and dressing up for comic book conventions.

Anna McGurn

Pictured: Anna at wheel

Age: 57

Occupation: Social care facilitator

From: Fermanagh, Northern Ireland

Instagram username: @muddyfingersmcgurn

Advertisements

Anna, who works with adults with learning difficulties, often digs clay from her father's farm for her pottery.

Bill

Pictured: Bill at wheel

Age: 62

Occupation: Museum learning assistant

From: Scarborough

Former teacher Bill enjoys working at a Museum and living near the beach with his dog Wilf.

Cellan

Pictured: Cellan at wheel

Age: 23

Occupation: 3D design and craft graduate

From: Brighton (originally Cardiff)

Instagram username: @_cellan_

3D Design and Craft graduate Cellan likes his work to be used by people rather than collecting dust on shelves.

Advertisements

Christine Cherry

Pictured: Christine at wheel

Age: 57

Occupation: Art youth worker

From: Preston

Instagram username: @christinecherry_

Christine returned to her passion for pottery after leaving a 20-year teaching career, now bringing her love of art to young people in her role as a youth worker.

Jenny Cobb

Pictured: Jenny at wheel

Age: 43

Occupation:

Occupation: Full-time mum

From: North Lincolnshire

Instagram username: @jennifercobbceramics

Bird watcher and metal detectorist Jenny took up pottery properly a few years ago having grown up around her Grandma's pottery wheel.

Josh

Pictured: Josh at wheel

Age: 27

Occupation: Design and technology teacher

From: Berkshire

Josh has been making pottery since he was eleven with his Portuguese heritage often inspiring his work.

Advertisements

Lucinda Lovesey

Pictured: Lucinda at wheel

Age: 58

Occupation: Retired NHS therapist

From: Shropshire

Instagram username: @lucindalovesey

Recently retired after 25 years as a NHS Mental Health Therapist, Lucinda started pottery as a teenager.

Miles Johnson

Pictured: Miles at wheel

Age: 50

Occupation: Denim designer

From: Worcestershire

Instagram username: @milespottery

Miles returned to pottery while living in California having originally learned in school.

Nick Robatto

Pictured: Nick at wheel

Age: 43

Occupation: Prop maker

From: Barry, Wales

Instagram username: @nickrobattoceramics

Advertisements

Prop maker Nick is fairly new to pottery with his interest taking off after getting an old wheel from a friend.

Tom Demeranville

Pictured: Tom at wheel

Age: 44

Occupation: Product director

From: Bath

Instagram username: @tom_demeranville

Tom studied ceramics at University having first got hooked on pottery after taking classes with his mum from an early age.

Zahra Jabir

Pictured: Zahra at wheel

Age: 32

Occupation: Doctor

From: Manchester

Instagram username: @zahrajabirceramics

Zahra enjoys potting as a way of escaping from the pressures of her job as a hospital doctor.

Advertisements

The Great Pottery Throw Down airs on Sunday nights on Channel 4.

Episodes are available to watch online via the All 4 player here.