The Masked Singer first look at second episode as next six acts perform

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Panda. ©Bandicoot TV

Here's your very first look at Sunday night's episode of The Masked Singer UK 2022.

The mystery singing competition sees celebrities fight to put on a standout music performance as they hide their identities with outrageous masks.

Advertisements

The third series of The Masked Singer kicked off last night on ITV with the first six contestants performing.

At the end of the episode the first celebrity was unmasked after Robobunny, Lionfish, Doughnuts, Chandelier, Mushroom and Firework all performed.

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Traffic Cone. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Poodle. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Panda. ©Bandicoot TV

Tonight another will have their identity revealed as the next six contestants take to the stage.

They include Bagpipes, Traffic Cone and Snow Leopard.

Joining them are Panda, Poodle and Rockhopper.

Advertisements

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Snow Leopard. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Bagpipes. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Rockhopper. ©Bandicoot TV

Joel Dommett hosts the show with panellists Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan.

They will be back trying to correctly guess who is hiding behind the masks each episode along with viewers watching at home.

Speaking about the new series, Joel said: "It's really great, especially this series as having an audience has really changed everything. The energy in the studio has stepped up a notch and having full families in front of you enjoying it in the same way they enjoy it in their lounge is super important.

"It's made it the best series yet."

Advertisements

The Masked Singer UK airs tonight (Sunday, 2 January) at 7:30PM on ITV.

You can watch episodes online via the ITV Hub.