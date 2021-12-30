Strictly Come Dancing bosses are reportedly keen to sign Mel Giedroyc for the show after this year's Christmas special.

The TV host scored a perfect 40 points in the festive one-off after dancing a Couple’s Choice routine to Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice with pro partner Neil Jones.

And now Strictly bosses are said to be keen to secure the former Bake Off presenter for the show's main series next year.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper: "They saw how popular she was and her performance surprised everyone.

"They've tried to get her to sign up before but really want her for next year's show."

Speaking in 2017, Mel revealed she had turned down Strictly saying: "I love watching it so much I almost didn't want to spoil the pleasure by being on it."

She added: "If I did it, I'd want to be Ann Widdecombe. I'd want to be out there getting the laughs, being dragged around."

Chatting ahead of the Christmas special, Mel said of signing up: "It is all my Christmases come at once! Christmas – favourite time of year, Strictly – favourite show, put them together, I can’t believe I am here to be honest!

"It is very life affirming, without wanting to sound too cheesy, to be able to do this, and to know we will hopefully be entertaining people and giving people some Christmas cheer."

She added: "It took me about one second to decide, not even that. My agent asked if I wanted to take part in the ‘Strictly Come Dancing Chris…’ and at that moment I jumped up and said yes, absolutely."

And Mel said of her dance experience: " I am always the first on the floor, and the last to leave. I have to get my money’s worth.

"I was in a musical a few years ago, Company, it wasn’t dancing, more choreographed moves, and that took me three months to learn that!"

You can catch up with the Christmas special on BBC iPlayer now.

Meanwhile the main series of Strictly will be back in the autumn on BBC One.