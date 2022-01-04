The Language of Love cast: Meet the daters on new Channel 4 show

The Language of Love is the new Channel 4 dating show - meet the single daters taking part here!

The Language of Love sees a group of Brits and a group of Spaniards pairing up at a dreamy Spanish country estate to see if they can find romance... despite not speaking each other’s language.

Advertisements

The couples will take part in challenges and tasks to help them test their connection as well as learning more about each other’s countries, their culture and their languages.

At the end of the series, will they choose amor or adiós as they decide to call it quits, stay together long distance, or perhaps move country to be with their new found love.

Davina McCall hosts the new series alongside Spanish TV host, actor and singer Ricky Merino, who will be on hand to interpret how the couples’ relationships are developing.

The Language of Love airs on Channel 4 from Tuesday, 4 January at 10PM on Channel 4 and All 4.

The Language of Love 2022 contestants

The British Girls

Tara

The Language of Love - Tara

Age: 32

Occupation: Schools Liaison Officer

From: Stoke-on-Trent

Tara says: “I’ve never had a holiday romance, so fingers crossed I’ll get one.”

Thalia

The Language of Love - Thalia

Age: 27

Occupation: Football Club Administrator

From: Surrey

Advertisements

Thalia says: “I would move abroad if it was the right person. I just want someone to love and to love me.”

Tracy

The Language of Love - Tracy

Age: 26

Occupation: Careers Advisor

From: East London

Tracy says: “I’m at that age where I will move for love. I think you can find love anywhere and everywhere”.

The Spanish Boys

Cristóbal

The Language of Love - Cristóbal

Age: 29

Occupation: Nurse and Barman

From: La Línea, Cádiz

Cristóbal says: “I was in London for two or three months. The only thing I learnt was ‘Come with me, darling! You are gorgeous!’”

Jose

The Language of Love - Jose

Age: 27

Occupation: Model

From: Barcelona

Jose says: “I love English girls, but I don’t have a type, per se. As long as she catches my eye and she’s beautiful on the inside, she’s perfect.”

Advertisements

Jose Carlos

The Language of Love - Jose Carlos

Age: 29

Occupation: 5-Star Hotel Customer Services

From: Utrera

Jose Carlos says: “I’m so extroverted and I’ve met many people that can’t handle my personality.”

The British Boys

Akonne

The Language of Love - Akonne

Age: 29

Occupation: Professional MMA fighter

From: Birmingham

Akonne says: “I want about five kids, so I better get started soon.”

Arran

The Language of Love - Arran

Age: 26

Occupation: Labourer

From: Northumberland

Arran says: “I used to work in a tapas restaurant and all I know about Spain is the names of different foods.”

Advertisements

Luke

The Language of Love - Luke

Age: 29

Occupation: Telecoms Manager

From: Essex

Luke says: “I would give up anything and move anywhere across the world if it was for the right person.”

The Spanish Girls

Albania

The Language of Love - Albania

Age: 26

Occupation: Karaoke Bar Manager

From: Barcelona

Albania says: “I need a man who is polite, knows what he wants and will treat me like a princess.”

Kimey

The Language of Love - Kimey

Age: 23

Occupation: Medical Student

From: Tenerife

Kimey says: “Love moves me, and I will do anything to have a person I love by my side”

Lucía

The Language of Love - Lucia

Age: 24

Occupation: Make-up artist & nail technician

From: Seville

Lucía says: “What I’m looking for in a relationship is loyalty, respect, charm and someone I can fall in love with.”

Advertisements

The Language of Love airs on Channel 4 from Tuesday, 4 January at 10PM on Channel 4 and All 4.