The Language of Love cast: Meet the daters on new Channel 4 show

The Language of Love is the new Channel 4 dating show - meet the single daters taking part here!
The Language of Love sees a group of Brits and a group of Spaniards pairing up at a dreamy Spanish country estate to see if they can find romance... despite not speaking each other’s language.
The couples will take part in challenges and tasks to help them test their connection as well as learning more about each other’s countries, their culture and their languages.
At the end of the series, will they choose amor or adiós as they decide to call it quits, stay together long distance, or perhaps move country to be with their new found love.
Davina McCall hosts the new series alongside Spanish TV host, actor and singer Ricky Merino, who will be on hand to interpret how the couples’ relationships are developing.
The Language of Love airs on Channel 4 from Tuesday, 4 January at 10PM on Channel 4 and All 4.
The Language of Love 2022 contestants
The British Girls
Tara
Age: 32
Occupation: Schools Liaison Officer
From: Stoke-on-Trent
Tara says: “I’ve never had a holiday romance, so fingers crossed I’ll get one.”
Thalia
Age: 27
Occupation: Football Club Administrator
From: Surrey
Thalia says: “I would move abroad if it was the right person. I just want someone to love and to love me.”
Tracy
Age: 26
Occupation: Careers Advisor
From: East London
Tracy says: “I’m at that age where I will move for love. I think you can find love anywhere and everywhere”.
The Spanish Boys
Cristóbal
Age: 29
Occupation: Nurse and Barman
From: La Línea, Cádiz
Cristóbal says: “I was in London for two or three months. The only thing I learnt was ‘Come with me, darling! You are gorgeous!’”
Jose
Age: 27
Occupation: Model
From: Barcelona
Jose says: “I love English girls, but I don’t have a type, per se. As long as she catches my eye and she’s beautiful on the inside, she’s perfect.”
Jose Carlos
Age: 29
Occupation: 5-Star Hotel Customer Services
From: Utrera
Jose Carlos says: “I’m so extroverted and I’ve met many people that can’t handle my personality.”
The British Boys
Akonne
Age: 29
Occupation: Professional MMA fighter
From: Birmingham
Akonne says: “I want about five kids, so I better get started soon.”
Arran
Age: 26
Occupation: Labourer
From: Northumberland
Arran says: “I used to work in a tapas restaurant and all I know about Spain is the names of different foods.”
Luke
Age: 29
Occupation: Telecoms Manager
From: Essex
Luke says: “I would give up anything and move anywhere across the world if it was for the right person.”
The Spanish Girls
Albania
Age: 26
Occupation: Karaoke Bar Manager
From: Barcelona
Albania says: “I need a man who is polite, knows what he wants and will treat me like a princess.”
Kimey
Age: 23
Occupation: Medical Student
From: Tenerife
Kimey says: “Love moves me, and I will do anything to have a person I love by my side”
Lucía
Age: 24
Occupation: Make-up artist & nail technician
From: Seville
Lucía says: “What I’m looking for in a relationship is loyalty, respect, charm and someone I can fall in love with.”
The Language of Love airs on Channel 4 from Tuesday, 4 January at 10PM on Channel 4 and All 4.