The Masked Singer 2022 recap! Watch all the performances and reveal from episode 1

The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross. ©Bandicoot TV

Here's a full recap of Saturday's first episode of The Masked Singer UK with all the performances and latest reveal.

Series 3 of The Masked Singer started on TV tonight.

Advertisements

Throughout 8 episodes a new line up of twelve celebs will be singing while keeping their identities secret with ever flamboyantly elaborate character costumes.

The panel - presenter Davina McCall, singer Rita Ora, comedian Mo Gilligan and TV personality Jonathan Ross - will be trying to discover who is behind the mask after each performance.

In the first episode, six contestants took to the stage as the studio audience voted for their favourite. At the end of the episode, the panel picked which of the three acts with the fewest votes would be unmasked.

Recap the performances and first reveal below...

Mushroom

Mushroom opened the show with a performance of Bjork's It's Oh So Quiet.

Advertisements

Robobunny

Next, Robobunny belted out Whitney Houston classic Saving All My Love For You.

Doughnuts

Doughnuts had the panel in stitches with their cover of Eye Of The Tiger.

Chandelier

Chandelier gave a mesmerising performance of Patsy Cline's Crazy.

Advertisements

Lionfish

Lion Fish stunned the panel as they performed Nessun Dorma.

Firework

Finally, Firework closed the episode with a show-stopping performance of Domino by Jessie J.

Chandelier is revealed!

After all had performed, it was Mushroom, Chandelier and Firework that found themselves in the bottom three with Chandelier the first character to 'take it off,' revealing singer Heather Small.

Advertisements

The new series of The Masked Singer will return on Sunday night before continuing Saturdays on ITV and ITV Hub.