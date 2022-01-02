The Masked Singer: SR3: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Traffic Cone. ©Bandicoot TV

Who is Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer? Fans think they're onto their identity.

The Masked Singer UK's third series kicked off this weekend on ITV.

The celebrity guessing game sees celebs compete to put on a show-stopping musical performance all while hiding their identity.

One act on the show for 2022 is Traffic Cone.

Who is Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer?

Traffic Cone's first performance saw them singing Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up.

In their opening VT package, Traffic Cone said the shape of their outfit represented something "close to their heart". Saying they wanted to "bring the party", Traffic Cone also dropped hints to music and "Plan B".

Sharing a cryptic clue with the panel, Traffic Cone said: "I made my money taking my top off."

The panel's guesses included Chris Kamara, Olly Murs, Peter Andre and, err, Prince Harry.

However many viewers at home had another suggestion, claiming it was Rick Astley singing his own song.

"Traffic cone is a Double bluff. It’s Rick Astley #MaskedSingerUK" one wrote on Twitter.

A second added: "Alright, now that Traffic Cone is singing “Never Gonna Give You Up”, I’m gonna guess it’s Rick Astley singing his own song #MaskedSingerUK"

Others made reference to A-ha's Morten Harket doing similar in last year's competition.

"I think that’s Rick Astley pulling a Morten Harket #trafficcone #TheMaskedSinger," posted one viewer.

Another agreed: "#MaskedSingerUK pulling a ‘morten’ again is the traffic cone Rick astley????"

For now, Traffic Cone's official identity remains a mystery!

The Masked Singer UK season 3 continues Saturdays on ITV.

More contestants competing in the show in 2022 are Mushroom, Snow Leopard, Lionfish, Doughnuts, Rockhopper, Chandelier, Poodle, Robobunny, Firework, Bagpipes and Panda.

You can watch and catch up via the ITV Hub here.