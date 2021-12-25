Strictly Come Dancing 2021 Christmas winner 'leaked' online weeks before show airs

The Strictly Come Dancing 2021 Christmas winner has reportedly been 'leaked' weeks before the show airs.

Spoilers from the pre-recorded show have seemingly been posted online, revealing just who won

The Strictly Christmas special was pre-recorded earlier this year in front of a live studio audience.

Despite hoping to keep the outcome a secret until the show aired it was 'leaked' just hours later, reports The Sun newspaper.

The tabloid claims that the results from the one-off were posted on social media at the start of the month, weeks before the special airs on Christmas day.

Although the winner has apparently been revealed online, it's not actually clear if there is any truth to the rumours.

All we can do is watch the show on Christmas day to see! The Christmas special airs on Christmas Day (25 December) at 5:10PM on BBC One.

After a year off due to the pandemic, six celebrities will take on the challenge of Strictly for the first time in this year's festive show.

Those on the line up include The Repair Shop's Jay Blades, dancing with Luba Mushtuk and popstar Anne-Marie, partnered with Graziano Di Prima.

They're joined by TV personality Fred Sirieix with Dianne Buswell and Newsreader Moira Stuart who will perform with Aljaž Škorjanec.

Completing the cast are broadcaster Adrian Chiles dancing with Jowita Przystal and comedian Mel Giedroyc, partnered with Neil Jones.

They'll dance for judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge Shirley Ballas before the studio audience casts their vote.

As well as dancing, there’s plenty of music, with very special performances from Jamie Cullum and Gary Barlow.

You'll also be able to watch and catch up with the show online via BBC iPlayer here.