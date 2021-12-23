AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington will perform their showdance on Strictly Come Dancing's live tour.

The pair - who were first out of the final due to injury - were previously confirmed for the live stage show which will take place next year from 20 January to 13 February 2022 with tickets on sale now here.

Janette Manrara will host the tour with judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli, who is making his return to the panel having missed this year's TV series.

Alongside AJ & Kai, those taking part are John Whaite & Johannes Radebe, Rose Ayling-Ellis & Giovanni Pernice, Sara Davies & Aljaz Skorjanec, Tilly Ramsay & Nikita Kuzmin, Rhys Stephenson & Nancy Xu and Max George, who took part in 2020's Strictly, dancing with Katya Jones.

Ahead of the tour dates, the dances each couple will be performing have been announced:

Rose & Giovanni will perform their Couples Choice and Argentine Tango.

Sara & Aljaž will perform their Quickstep and Foxtrot.

Max & Katya will perform their Jive and American Smooth.

AJ & Kai will perform their American Smooth and their previously unseen Show Dance.

Tilly & Nikita will perform their Couples Choice and Waltz.

Rhys & Nancy will perform their Charleston and Argentine Tango.

John & Johannes will perform their Paso and Show Dance.

AJ Odudu said: “Going on the Strictly tour is a fantastic opportunity. I’ll get to dance again and relive some of my favourite routines in front of huge live arena audiences. Just get me on the dance floor!”

Joining the couples will be professional dancers Amy Dowden, Neil Jones, Jake Leigh, Luba Mushtuk, Cameron Lombard and Jowita Przystal.

The tour will open in Birmingham on 20 January before visiting Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, Sheffield, Liverpool, Glasgow, Nottingham and London.

The celebs will perform for the judges and live audience in the arena who will be able to vote for their favourite and crown a winner in each show.