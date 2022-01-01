The Masked Singer recording dates: When was series 3 filmed?

The Masked Singer: SR3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett and Firework. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer is back for 2022 - when was the new series filmed?

The Masked Singer is back airing Saturday nights on ITV.

The celebrity guessing game sees secret stars compete to put on a standout music performance all while hiding their identities with outrageous costumes.

The Masked Singer series 3 filming took place between 1 and 11 November in 2021 at Bovingdon Studios at Bovingdon Airfield near Hemel Hempstead.

The series welcomed back a studio audience in line with guidelines in place during the recording dates.

Davina McCall said: "The difference with an audience is mega, it's so much more electrifying and it's very very funny when you hear an answer that they don’t think is correct or appropriate.

"They don’t boo, they just literally give you the cold shoulder. You go, ‘I think it could be blah’ and there is nothing, absolute silence so you go oh that’s really gone down badly.

"It's quite funny but equally if you say a name and they do give you a clap you think ooh they think I might be right."

And Rita Ora added: "It’s so good but it’s also like you’re really trying to impress them with your guesses and you’re relying on their reactions.

"That could be great but it could also not be great! I’ve had an experience where my guess didn’t get a reaction and it actually turned out to be that person.

"There’s pros and cons like everything but I actually love having that second opinion with the crowd.

Alongside Rita and Davina, The Masked Singer series 3 features both Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan while Joel Dommett is back as host.

They will be trying to correctly guess who is behind the mask after each performance.

Characters competing in the competition are Mushroom, Doughnuts, Traffic Cone, Poodle, Panda, Rockhopper, Chandelier, Snow Leopard, Bagpipes, Robobunny, Lionfish and Firework.

