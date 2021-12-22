The Masked Singer stars reveal all about the new contestants

The stars of The Masked Singer have teased what to expect from the new series.

The Masked Singer will burst back onto our screens on New Year's Day with twelve brand new contestants.

Host Joel Dommett shares of the new mystery singers: "There are some brilliant ones. We’ve got Robobunny which I’d say is one our most advanced costumes yet, it's huge. Apparently, it takes three people to get the costume onto the person.

"You’ve also got the cutest costume I think we’ve ever had, which is Panda. We’ve got a Traffic Cone who is incredible and so funny. What traffic does is they have their legs poking out the

bottom but when they finish singing they just sit down so they’re just a traffic cone. It makes us all laugh."

The Masked Singer: SR3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Joel Dommett and Firework. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer: SR3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Panda and Mo Gilligan . ©Bandicoot TV

He continues: "One of my favourite characters is Panda. Panda is just really brilliant, they really get involved in the character, they bring so much to it. They are one the best characters on the show ever, they are brilliant."

Meanwhile Mo Gilligan reveals: "I think my favourite costume is probably Robobunny. My favourite personality is probably Panda. Whoever is in there they seem like a really fun person; they interact with the crowd.

"I think Doughnuts is the one that makes me smile so much. There was one performance that Doughnuts did that I really could not stop laughing at and people are really going to enjoy it at home. I thought it was so funny.

"It’s hard to explain without giving anything away but you will know the moment when you see it on the show. I couldn’t stop laughing."

Jonathan Ross agrees: "We’ve had a lot of fun. Doughnuts has been a real crowd pleaser and made the audience laugh a lot."

Davina McCall adds: "Doughnuts has made Mo cry with laughter and all of us literally were up, crying. It was so funny.

"And Rockhopper did a performance that was so lovely and afterwards we could see that Rockhopper was actually crying after their performance. I felt like we needed to give them a moment to compose themselves.

"It was incredibly moving, it was really lovely that you can be so moved by a performance in a mask, that's moved you to tears when you haven’t been able to connect with somebody with your face."

The Masked Singer: SR3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Davina McCall and Doughnuts. ©Bandicoot TV

The Masked Singer: SR3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Rita Ora and Snow Leopard. ©Bandicoot TV

"All the audience and all of the panel had a real moment," continues Jonathan. "It was a really brilliant version of a song, sung so emotionally, with such conviction and in the moment that regardless of the suit it was wearing, it still affected you. So that’s a moment to look out for."

And sharing her highlights, Rita says: "I think Firework is so special. Robobunny is incredible with the different layers they show. It’s interesting when you get a character that’s holding back which can be a scary strategy and all of a sudden they’re like bang bang!

The Masked Singer, from 1 January at 7PM, ITV and ITV Hub.