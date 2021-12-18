Rose Ayling-Ellis is the hot favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing 2021 going into tonight's final.

Following the sudden exit of AJ Odudu as a result of injury, just two celebs remain in Saturday's show.

EastEnders actress Rose will face off against TV chef John Whaite in a battle of the gliterball.

And the latest odds suggest that only a huge upset will deny Rose getting her hands on the trophy come the end of the night.

AJ Odudu had been second favourite after scoring the full 40 points in last weekend’s semi-final, but ligament damage to her right ankle forced her to withdraw from the final leaving only John standing in the way of Rose’s march to the title.

The TV baker was clipped into 8/1 from 14/1 when the final line-up was reduced to two, but Rose already has one hand on the trophy according to the odds ahead of the final dances.

She is now a red-hot 1/20 with bookmakers BoyleSports to be crowned the winner after leading the betting since the early stages of the competition.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "It has been all about Rose Ayling-Ellis since the very early stages and she has been one of our most popular ever Strictly contestants with punters.

"She took over the betting a long time ago and it would be a huge shock if she didn’t seal victory after being backed all the way down to 1/20 for the glitterball trophy."

Strictly Come Dancing 2021's live final airs at 7:10PM on BBC One this evening with the results announced in the same show.

The show will also welcome back all of this year's celebs for a group dance.

They include Dragons' Den's Sara Davies, TV presenter and actor Rhys Stephenson, actor Nina Wadia, Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, chef & social media influencer Tilly Ramsay and former rugby Player Ugo Monye.

They're joined by comedian and presenter Judi Love and presenter Dan Walker, actor and author Robert Webb, Bake Off star John Whaite, actress Katie McGlynn and singer Tom Fletcher.

Plus, there will be a music performance from Ed Sheeran.