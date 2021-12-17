Walk The Line: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Scarlet Thomas, The Beatbox Collective, Nadiah Adu-Gymafi, Rodney Earl Clarke and Greg Charles. ©ITV

One act has walked away with a £500,000 prize in tonight's grand final of Walk The Line.

Tonight saw the climax of the new ITV musical game show which has aired across the week.

Each episode sees five musical acts - be they soloists, duos or bands - performing for audience votes with the winner given the option to cash out or the chance to 'Walk The Line' into the next episode with the offer of a bigger prize.

Who won Walk The Line?

Going into the final, Nadiah Adu-Gymafi was the reigning champion having Walked The Line in last night's episode (Thursday) after turning down a £10,000 offer to cash out.

After performing against four brand new singers in the final, Nadiah was offered the chance to cash out for £20,000 or Walk The Line, winning £500,000 if she was top of the audience vote.

Nadiah took the risk and chose to Walk The Line. It was then revealed she had topped the vote and therefore walked away with the £500,000 prize money.

Walk The Line: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Nadiah Adu-Gymafi wins. ©ITV

On deciding to Walk The Line, Nadiah said: "There's been so many things that led up to this day. I've just had to listen to that voice inside and go for it. I don't want to live in regret."

She reacted to her victory: "I'm so happy. I just want to say thank you to every single person who voted for me."

In tears, Nadiah added she was going to use the prize money to change her mum's life.

Hosted by Maya Jama, Walk The Line featured music icon Gary Barlow, award winning performer Alesha Dixon, comedy legend Dawn French, and chart superstar Craig David on the judging panel giving their opinions.

As well as the performances from the contestants, the final episode saw Gary Barlow perform a Christmas classic.

You can catch up with Walk The Line now online via ITV Hub here.