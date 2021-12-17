Walk The Line final first look as five acts sing for £500,000 prize

Walk The Line: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Maya Jama and Nadiah Adu-Gymafi. ©ITV

Here's a first look at tonight's Walk The Line final as one act wins a £500,000 prize.

The new musical game show has been airing all this week with music icon Gary Barlow, award winning performer Alesha Dixon, comedy legend Dawn French, and chart superstar Craig David on the judging panel

Hosted by Maya Jama, each night sees five musical acts - be they soloists, duos or bands - performing for audience votes with the winner given the option to cash out or 'Walk The Line' into the next episode with the offer of a bigger prize.

Going into the final, Nadiah Adu-Gymafi is the reigning winner having Walked The Line in last night's episode (Thursday) after turning down a £10,000 offer to cash out.

Tonight she will perform against four brand new acts before the audience votes for their favourite one final time.

But who will come out on top of the vote and who will have the nerves of steel to Walk The Line and risk it all for the top prize?

Also in the final, Gary Barlow will be hitting the stage to perform.

Walk The Line's final airs tonight, Friday, 17 December at 8:30PM on ITV and ITV Hub. Past episodes are currently available to watch online via the ITV Hub.

Scarlet Thomas

Walk The Line: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Scarlet Thomas. ©ITV

Rodney Earl Clarke

Walk The Line: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Rodney Earl Clarke. ©ITV

The Beatbox Collective

Walk The Line: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Beatbox Collective. ©ITV

Greg Charles

Walk The Line: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Greg Charles. ©ITV

Nadiah Adu-Gymafi

Walk The Line: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Nadiah Adu-Gymafi. ©ITV

And Gary Barlow performs!