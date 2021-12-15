Walk The Line: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ella Rothwell. ©ITV

Here's a first look at tonight's new episode of Walk The Line as four new challengers sing to dethrone Ella Rothwell.

Airing nightly all this week, the new musical game show sees contestants compete for a top cash prize of £500,000.

Advertisements

But to win the money they need to hold their nerve as they attempt to keep on singing in the winner-stays-on format.

After starting on Sunday evening, Ella Rothwell is the reigning champion. Last night (Tuesday) saw her perform for a third time before turning down a £30,000 offer to cash out and instead decide to Walk The Line into tonight's episode.

This evening four brand new acts will perform alongside Ella - but will any be able to take the crown from the reigning champion when the audience votes?

Maya Jama is host while offering up their opinions are the judging panel of music icon Gary Barlow, award winning performer Alesha Dixon, comedy legend Dawn French, and chart superstar Craig David.

Walk The Line airs at 8PM on ITV and ITV Hub all this week.

Get a first look at tonight's performances below...

Nadia Adu-Gyamfi

Walk The Line: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Nadia Adu-Gyamfi. ©ITV

Anthony Stuart Lloyd

Walk The Line: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Anthony Stuart Lloyd. ©ITV

Advertisements

ADMT

Walk The Line: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: ADMT. ©ITV

Deco

Walk The Line: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Deco. ©ITV

Ella Rothwell