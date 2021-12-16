The MasterChef: The Professionals 2021 winner has been revealed - here's who won the series.

MasterChef: The Professionals started in November with a brand new batch of contestants who competed across six weeks of competition.

Advertisements

The 14th contest once again saw Michelin-starred chef, Marcus Wareing; highly-reputed chef, Monica Galetti, and celebrated MasterChef judge, Gregg Wallace side-by-side to judge the chefs each week, deciding who went home and ultimately who won.

The MasterChef: The Professionals 2021 WINNER and results

After a series of heats and semi-finals, this week was the finals week with the winner crowned.

In the final (16 December) it was 28-year-old Daniel Lee who won The MasterChef: The Professionals 2021.

Dan reacted: "I can't put into words how I feel right now... it's an overwhelming feeling.

"It's incredible, it's a bit like a dream. This competition has meant everything to me. It's built my confidence."

He beat 27-year-old Aaron Middleton and 24-year-old Liam Rogers who finished as runners up.

Advertisements

Dan takes his place in MasterChef history alongside past champions: Alex Webb, Laurence Henry, Craig Johnston, Gary Maclean, Derek Johnstone, Steve Groves, Claire Lara, Ash Mair, joint winners Keri Moss and Anton Piotrowski, Steven Edwards, Jamie Scott, Mark Stinchcombe and Stu Deeley.

Catch up on MasterChef: The Professionals

MasterChef: The Professionals aired on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays on BBC One.

You can watch episodes online from the recent series on catch up now via the BBC iPlayer here.

In the final episode (Thursday, 16 December) the winner of MasterChef: The Professionals 2021 was crowned after six weeks of competition.

In the MasterChef kitchen for the last time, the professionals had three hours to cook a starter, main and dessert that embody everything they are as a chef. They had to keep their composure and put everything out there for the judges, demonstrating how much they have learnt and why they surpass the rest.

Advertisements

Mistakes were not an option, and it was down to every texture, flavour and skill to make the dishes the most outstanding of them all.

Under intense pressure, they had to remain cool, calm and collected to deliver three flawless plates of food.