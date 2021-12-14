Rose Ayling-Ellis is the red hot favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing ahead of Saturday's live final.

Last weekend Rhys Stephenson departed the ballroom, leaving a trio of celebrity contestants fighting to lift the glitterball.

Advertisements

Ahead of the weekend, bookmakers BoyleSports have made Rose Ayling-Ellis the runaway favourite to be crowned the Strictly champion after she breezed her way into the big final. The bubbly personality is 1/10 from 1/5 and has been the frontrunner in the betting for most of the competition.

TV presenter AJ Odudu made the final too with her outright chances into 6/1 from 8/1 to deny Rose the victory.

On Sunday There was an incredible dance-off between Rhys Stephenson and John Whaite with the judge’s finding it a difficult decision to make. Baker Whaite survived however but he is the 25/1 outsider with those odds as short as 7/1 a few days ago.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "Everyone has fallen in love with Rose Ayling-Ellis and it’s easy to see why. She is a brilliant dancer with her Strictly chances now a red-hot 1/10 from 1/5.

"AJ Odudu is 6/1 from 8/1 while John Whaite has been eased out to 25/1. It’s going to be a great final.”

In the final the contestants will each be performing a trio of dances.

There is the traditional show dance where anything goes while the celebrities will also reprise two past dances.

Advertisements

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke will mark all the routines but in the final it'll be viewer votes alone to decide the winner.

There will also be a reunion dance from the past contestants and a music performance from Ed Sheeran. Strictly Come Dancing airs live at 7:05PM on BBC One this Friday, 18 December.