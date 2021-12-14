Britain's Got Talent legend David J Watson has passed away

Iconic Britain's Got Talent contestant David J Watson has sadly died.

David appeared on almost every series of the ITV show, determined to make the live finals.

Sadly, he passed away last week at the age of 62.

In a tribute on social media, the official BGT Twitter account posted: "We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of David J Watson.

"David was a much-loved part of #BGT, bringing fun and heart to the show year after year. We send our condolences to all his friends and family."

Meanwhile BGT judge Amanda Holden shared to Instagram: "So sad to hear that @davidjwatsonbgt has passed away. He was always up for a laugh and such a good sport. @bgt We will miss him."

And Ant & Dec tweeted: "So sorry to hear this. We looked forward to seeing David every year and enjoy what he would create for us. All of us at #BGT will miss him. Our thoughts are with his friends and family."

David auditioned for Britain's Got Talent a record twelve times in total.

In his first performance he had the judges in stitches with his ridiculously awful impressions.

After being turned away, David returned almost every series with a new act including series four's classic 'Hulk In A Box'.

David has also tried his luck with magic, ventriloquism, chilli eating and even a drag act.

His most recent audition was in 2021 where David presented a new piece called 'Magic Rainbow' promising confidence, enthusiasm and enjoyment.

"I really love the show and I'm going to do my best," David said to Ant and Dec before stepping out on stage.

Giving David a yes, David Walliams said after the performance: "This is your best year ever."

Alesha Dixon also gave a yes and added: "I do genuinely look forward to seeing you each year and I agree with David, I think this is your best audition yet. You melt my heart."