I'm A Celebrity 2021 Coming Out special air date, time and channel

I'm A Celebrity 2021's Legends of the Castle special is coming to ITV this week.

Sunday night saw the I'm A Celebrity 2021 winner crowned in the final live show of the series.

Advertisements

However there's still one more instalment of I'm A Celeb for the year.

As is tradition, a special one-off featuring the celebs after leaving the show will be on TV soon.

I'm A Celeb's 2021 special - titled Legends of the Castle - will air on Wednesday, 15 December at 8PM.

Presented by Ant and Dec, this one-off show combines the best bits from the series as well as interviews with the celebrities once they’ve left the castle.

It’s been a memorable year in the castle, thanks to a host of gruesome tasks, camp mate drama and the little matter of a storm causing chaos. Here we hear from those who made the trip to Wales, catching up with them now they’re back in the warmth

Celebs who took part in this year's show included football star David Ginola, singer Frankie Bridge, Corrie star Simon Gregson, radio DJ Snoochie Shy, gold medal winning Paralympian Kadeena Cox and broadcaster Louise Minchin.

Joining them are TV host Richard Madeley, Strictly star & choreographer Arlene Phillips, musician and producer Naughty Boy, Emmerdale actor Danny Miller, actor Adam Woodyatt and Olympic diver Matty Lee.

Advertisements

In the results it was Danny who won I'm A Celebrity, crowned the first ever King of the Castle.

I'm A Celebrity... Legends of the Castle airs at 8PM on ITV on Wednesday, 15 December.