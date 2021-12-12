Danny Miller is the favourite to win I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2021 tonight.

After 22 days in the castle camp, a trio of celebrities remain for this evening's grand final.

Viewers will tonight crown a new King or Queen Of The Castle live on ITV.

Ahead of Ant & Dec hosting the episode and revealing the results. Danny Miller has taken over as favourite to win after David Ginola’s shock exit from the camp on Saturday night.

The former Premier League star was the eighth campmate sent packing just before the final, leaving the three hopefuls fighting it out for the crown of king or queen of the castle.

Ex-Emmerdale star Danny Miller is now the most well-backed campmate to go the distance and bookmakers BoyleSports have cut his chances into 5/6 from 13/8 overnight, making him the narrow favourite ahead of the finale.

Coronation Street actor Simon Gregson has been eased to 15/8 from 11/8 but remains firmly in contention, with Frankie Bridge rated the outsider of the remaining trio according to the latest betting at 9/2

It’s just an 11/10 shot that Danny, Simon and Frankie finish first, second and third in that order, while the chances of either of the soap stars being crowned the winner have collapsed into 1/7 from 6/4.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "Soap stars have a great record in I’m A Celebrity and the betting in the final hours suggest Danny Miller and Simon Gregson are in a two-horse race to be crowned the winner.

"Danny has edged it with punters so we’ve cut him into odds-on at 5/6 from 13/8, while Frankie Bridge would be a surprise result as she is the campmate they clearly expect to finish third."

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs at 9PM tonight on ITV.