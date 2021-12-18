It's Strictly Come Dancing's 2021 FINAL tonight and here are all the dances, songs and SPOILERS!

This evening Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly return to front the final performance show live from London.

It's the finals of the competition and just three celebs remain for tonight's live show where they'll be dancing three routines each.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood will be casting their critical eyes over the routines but ONLY public votes will decide the winner.

The Strictly Come Dancing finalists

Last weekend saw Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu eliminated in the dance off leaving us with just three celebrity and pro dancer couples in the running to be crowned Strictly Come Dancing 2021 winner.

However sadly AJ Odudu & Kai Widdrington have been forced to withdraw as a result of injury.

It means that just two pairs will go head to head for the glitterball: Rose Ayling-Ellis & Giovanni Pernice and John Whaite & Johannes Radebe.

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 songs and dances

The finalists will be performing three dances: They'll all perform their show dance, a previous routine as selected by the judges and their personal favourite dances.

Here's week 13's Strictly Come Dancing final song and dance list in full...

Rose & Giovanni

Judges' Choice: Quickstep to Love Is An Open Door from Frozen The Musical

Favourite dance: Couple's Choice to Symphony by Clean Bandit featuring Zara Larsson

Showdance: The Rose by Bette Midler

John & Johannes

Judges Choice: Rumba to Shape of My Heart by Sting

Favourite dance: Paso Doble to He's a Pirate by Klaus Badelt, from Pirates of the Caribbean

Showdance: You've Got The Love by Florence + the Machine

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

The remaining couples will return to the dancefloor in the final of the competition on Saturday, 18 December at 7:10PM.

The live final will run for just over under hours to 9PM. There is NO results show, either tonight or tomorrow, with the winner revealed straight after the performances.

Alongside the performances from the finalists, there will be a group dance from all of this year's celebrities and a music performance from Ed Sheeran.

Who will win?

As Rose & John face off there's a clear favourite to win with bookmakers.

Rose has dominated the betting since the early stages and has now fallen into a red-hot 1/20 to lift the glitterball trophy.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “AJ was the most likely to spring a surprise this weekend after catching the eye in the semi-final, but it has now turned it into a one-horse race according to the odds. John Whaite may have shortened into 8/1 from 14/1, but it’s still going to take a massive upset to deny Rose Ayling-Ellis in the final.”

However Strictly is known for surprises and it could prove to be a more open competition than we expect...