Simon Gregson has become the new favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2021 ahead of Sunday's final.

Twelve celebs started this year's series but just four remain with two shows to go.

Ahead of the grand live final, there is a new favourite in the betting to win the I’m A Celebrity crown, with Coronation Street Simon Gregson attracting all the support.

Twenty-four hours ago, David Ginola was the 6/4 favourite, but the French hunk has now been eased out to 9/2 as all the support is arriving for soap star Gregson. The loveable Corrie character is 11/8 from 11/4, meaning he is now the new favourite to become King of the Welsh castle.

There is another soap star attracting strong support too with Emmerdale actor Danny Miller now 13/8 from 7/4, while singer Frankie Bridge has been eased out to 13/2 from 11/2 in the betting.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for bookmakers BoyleSports, said: "It’s worth noting that the original top two in the betting at the start of the series are now the two outsiders with Ginola eased to 9/2 from a low of 5/6 while Bridge is 13/2 from 11/2.

"It’s all about Simon Gregson now who became the new favourite on Saturday morning after he was backed into 11/8 from 11/4 with Danny Miller trying to close the gap at 13/8 from 7/4."

Last night saw a double elimination as actor Adam Woodyatt and Olympian Matty Lee became the latest celebrities to depart the camp.

Last night saw a double elimination as actor Adam Woodyatt and Olympian Matty Lee became the latest celebrities to depart the camp.

Their exit followed former BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin, TV presenter Snoochie Shy, sports star Kadeena Cox, musician Naughty Boy and Strictly star & choreographer Arlene Phillips.

Broadcaster Richard Madeley was previously forced to quit the show earlier in the series.

For this year I'm A Celeb returns for a second series to the Gwrych Castle.