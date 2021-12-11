Strictly Come Dancing is back with its Semi Final tonight - who will be next to leave?

Last week it was Dan Walker who said goodbye to the contest in the latest dance off.

This weekend, four will become three as the remaining celebrity couples each dance twice in the semi-final.

But who will be next to be voted off as the celebs compete for a place in the grand final?

Ahead of the live semi-final, it's Actor Rhys Stephenson who finds himself as the rank outsider to make the top three after a number of appearances in the dance off.

Meanwhile, Bake Off winner John Whaite has moved into second favourite to lift the Glitterball trophy in Strictly Come Dancing.

Bookmakers BoyleSports have reported that support came thick and fast on Friday morning with the Chorley baker now 7/1 from 9/1, meaning he is the closest rival in the betting to runaway favourite Rose Ayling-Ellis.

The EastEnders actress has dominated the betting for the majority of the competition with fans falling in love with the bubbly character and she is the clear 1/5 frontrunner to be crowned the queen of the dancefloor.

Meanwhile TV presenter AJ Odudu has been eased to 8/1 from 6/1 after avoiding elimination in the dance-off last Sunday night.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "It’s semi-final time on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend and Rose Ayling-Ellis is still the strong favourite at 1/5.

"But we have started to see support for baker John Whaite to spring a surprise and he is now 7/1 from 9/1 as a result, making him the most likely to capitalise if there is an upset."

The remaining couples will take to the dancefloor tonight when Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One from 7:05PM.

The results show is on Sunday, 12 December at 7:20PM on BBC One. As well as the dance off there will be a performance from Mabel.