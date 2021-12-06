The latest odds on who will win I'm A Celebrity 2021 have been revealed.

Sunday night saw this year's eliminations begin as Arlene Phillips became the first celebrity to be voted out of the camp.

Eliminations will continue nightly all this week in the run up to Sunday's grand final where one will be crowned either king or queen of the castle.

After eleven campmates became ten yesterday, it's former football star David Ginola who is chalked up as the favourite to win.

The French hunk has been a huge hit with fans of the show and punters are now rallying behind him in even bigger numbers to be crowned King of the Castle.

Bookmakers BoyleSports cut him into 6/5 favourite from 13/8 on Monday making him a strong frontrunner, but Ginola is not the only one being backed this week.

Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson had drifted out to 14/1 last week to win, but the soap star’s odds have taken a dive into 4/1, with Frankie Bridge (7/2) and Ginola now the only two campmates ahead of him in the betting.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "David Ginola has been a huge hit with fans of I’m A Celebrity with his odds now into the lowest they have ever been at 6/5 from 13/8 this week.

"Corrie star Simon Gregson is fancied too at 4/1 from 14/1, while Frankie Bridge remains prominent as the 7/2 second favourite."

Further celebs taking part in the 2021 I'm A Celebrity cast currently include songwriter and producer Naughty Boy,, TV presenter Louise Minchin, gold medal Olympian Matty Lee and EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt.

Completing the cast are Emmerdale actor Danny Miller, radio and TV presenter Snoochie Shy and Paralympian Kadeena Cox.

I'm A Celebrity continues nightly on ITV and ITV Hub at 9PM.

Hosted by Ant & Dec, this year the show has returned to the Gwrych Castle for a second series.