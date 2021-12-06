Strictly Come Dancing 2021 semi-final: Two dances for the remaining celebs

It's the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 semi-final this weekend and the pressure is on for the couples.

It was Dan Walker who became the unlucky star to miss out on the semi-final in last night's Strictly results to leave us with the final four celebrity contestants.

Those currently left in the competition are telly presenter AJ Odudu and TV presenter and chef John Whaite.

They're joined by EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis and TV presenter Rhys Stephenson.

The remaining four couples in the competition will return next weekend where, for the first time this series, they will each be performing two dances in the hope of reaching the Grand Final on Saturday, 18 of December.

Heading into the semi-final weekend, Rose finds herself chalked up as the current hot favourite to win.

Meanwhile it's Rhys who looks set to be the unlucky celeb to miss out on the final.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "Rose Ayling-Ellis remains the strong 1/5 favourite to waltz her way to the Strictly crown this year as we reach the semi-final stage, having been odds-on for the glitterball trophy for weeks now.

"AJ Odudu and John Whaite are a way behind Rose at 7/1 and 9/1 respectively after both struggling with lifts on the dancefloor.

"And despite wowing the judges at the weekend with his Argentine Tango, Rhys Stephenson is a long way off at 80/1."

The remaining four couples will take to the dancefloor next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns for the semi-final on Saturday 11 December at 7:05PM with the results show on Sunday 12 December at 7:20PM on BBC One.

There will also be a spectacular musical performance from Mabel.