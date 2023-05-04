Selling Sunset season 6 release date and trailer revealed as series returns

Selling Sunset season 6 is officially on its way to Netflix – here’s all you need to know.

Set in the world of LA’s high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city’s most successful at The Oppenheim Group in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip.

The reality show has proved a huge hit ever since first premiering in 2019 and now a brand new season of eleven episodes is on the way.

Selling Sunset. (L to R) Amanza Smith, Bre Tiesi, Chelsea Lazkani, Alexandra Hall, Mary Fitzgerald in season 6 of Selling Sunset. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Season 6 of Selling Sunset will be released on 19 May, 2023 at 8AM UK time

The streamer recently dropped a first trailer, which you can watch below.

A teaser for the new episodes shares: “Luxe real estate. Major drama. The top real estate brokers at The Oppenheim Group are back! Selling Sunset, a Netflix reality series set in the world of LA’s high-end real estate, follows seven of the city’s most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip.

“They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market and each other. These ladies will do what it takes to make it to the top of their game, all while trying to keep their personal lives intact. This season, new agents mean new drama.

“The realtors of The Oppenheim Group return with sleek penthouse listings, personality clashes, and pregnancies — and throw enough shade to cover every cabana in Los Angeles. Welcome to Selling Sunset.”

For now you can catch up with all past seasons on Netflix here. The first season debuted in 2019 before two series in 2020. Season four dropped in 2021 while the most recent series debuted in 2022.

Alongside the original series are spin-off shows Selling Tampa and Selling the OC.

Netflix share: “Along the Florida coast, Allure Realty stands out among the crowd. Owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, this all Black, all female real estate firm has its eyes set on dominating the Suncoast.

“These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality.”