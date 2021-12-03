tellymix
RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 UK release date confirmed on WOW Presents Plus

Posted by Josh Darvill
RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 has a confirmed UK release date on a new online streaming home.

The latest season of the original American series will come to WOW Presents Plus in 2022.

The season will premiere on 7 January 2022 with new episodes dropping weekly every Thursday, immediately followed by episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.

Episodes will be available to stream from 4AM UK time.

The show will see a new array of queens showcasing their Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent as they compete for the crown in the 16-part series.

Catch RuPaul’s Drag Race S14 on the streamer of all things drag, WOW Presents Plus, premiering 7th January 2022; Subscribe via http://uk.wowpresentsplus.com/

WOW Presents Plus is the official streamer of all things drag, brought to you by award-winning media company and creators of the Drag Race franchise, World of Wonder.

Alongside the new series, subscribers will also have access to the biggest and best LGBTQ+ content library in the world, with over 500+ hours of ambitious, ground-breaking and diverse content from fan favourite drag alumni, to award-winning documentary films.

