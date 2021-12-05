The Masked Singer comes to Christmas Day on ITV with one-off special

The Masked Singer comes to Christmas Day on ITV this year with a one-off special.

The Masked Singalong will air on Christmas Day (Saturday, 25 December) at 6PM on ITV and ITV Hub.

The one-off episode will see Joel Dommett host a special version of TV’s most surreal guessing game which invites viewers to join in the singing fun.

A teaser shares: "The Masked Singalong showcases the best loved performances that will transform you from detective to diva!

"Across two series, 24 celebrities disguised in extravagant costumes took to the stage, competing to keep their identities hidden. Now some of your favourite characters return, including Queen Bee, Badger, Duck, Robin, Hedgehog, Blob and Sausage, performing ballads, bangers and all the very best singalong tunes.

"With snippets from our superstar panel of detectives, Rita Ora, Ken Jeong, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan and other famous guests, it’s the most bonkers celebrity singalong bash of the year – and you’re all invited!"

The special comes ahead of series 3 of The Masked Singer arriving in the new year.

The mystery singing competition sees celebs sing-off to put on the best music performance as their identities are kept secret under outrageous costumes.

Joel Dommett hosts The Masked Singer UK's third series with judges Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan.

Each week they will try to correctly guess who is hiding in the costumes.

The characters competing in the competition for 2022 are Rockhopper, Robobunny, Firework, Bagpipes, Traffic Cone, Panda, Lionfish, Snow Leopard, Chandelier, Mushroom, Poodle and Doughnuts.

A start date for the new series is to be confirmed.

For now you can catch up on the past two series online via BritBox here.