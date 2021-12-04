Strictly Come Dancing is back with its Quarter Final tonight - who will be next to leave?

Last week it was Tilly Ramsay who said goodbye to the contest in the latest dance off.

This weekend, five will become four as the remaining celebrity couples dance live for the latest time.

But who will be next to be voted off as the celebs compete for a place in the semi-final?

According to the latest odds from BetVictor, we could be set to say goodbye to Rhys Stephenson this weekend.

The CBBC presenter and actor has been in three dance-offs so far despite some impressive marks from the judges.

Meanwhile Dan Walker - who so far has avoided the bottom two - could get through another week.

At the other end, Rose Ayling-Ellis continues as the favourite to win the contest ahead of AJ Odudu and John Whaite.

Sam Boswell spokesperson at BetVictor said: "The competition will be heating up in the quarter-final with both AJ and John performing Salsa routines.

"AJ and John are predicted to make it through to the semi-finals next week and almost certainly be joined by Rose Ayling-Ellis. Rose remains BetVictor’s favourite to win at 1/5 and is we expect to see her dancing in Strictly’s final.

"Following Tilly Ramsay’s elimination last week, Rhys Stephenson chances of winning the glitterball trophy have dropped down to 66/1. Rhys has been a strong dancer throughout the series although he may well the be next celebrity to leave the competition unfortunately."

The remaining couples will take to the dancefloor tonight when Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One from 6:40PM.

The results show is on Sunday, 5 November at 7:20PM on BBC One. As well as the dance off there will be a performance from JLS.

Picture: Nancy Xu, Rhys Stephenson - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy