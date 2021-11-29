I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will be back on air on Tuesday night, ITV have announced.

The show has been cancelled since Saturday after extreme weather caused damage to the show's production base at Gwrych Castle.

Advertisements

Both Saturday and Sunday's episodes were dropped and there will also be no new episode tonight (29 November).

However after round the clock work to get the production back online, ITV has confirmed that the show will return on Tuesday, 30 November.

ITV said in a statement: "Im A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! will return from tomorrow night (Tuesday 30th November) on ITV and ITV Hub with a brand new show.

"Ant & Dec will be back presenting live from the Castle."

The episode will feature a live public vote for the next trial with Ant & Dec revealing the result to the campmates live at the end of the programme.

In the meantime, Freddie and Jamie's DNA Journey will air tonight at 9PM on ITV and ITV Hub in place of the planned episode of I'm A Celebrity.

Advertisements

Hosts Ant and Dec previously posted on social media on Sunday to say they were "desperate" to return.

The pair shared a video update together, revealing: "We're desperate to get back on the telly. The site was quite badly damaged during the storm.

"They are in there working round the clock to try and get it back up and running and back up to speed so we can get back on air as quick as humanly possible.

"But we don't know when that's going to be just yet."

On Saturday, celebrities were removed from the castle and returned to their pre-show quarantine where they are currently isolating.

Those on 2021's I'm A Celebrity line up currently include Strictly star Arlene Phillips, sports star Kadeena Cox, football star David Ginola, radio DJ Snoochie Shy, BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin and EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt.

They're joined by musician Naughty Boy, Emmerdale actor Danny Miller, Corrie's Simon Gregson, gold medal Olympian Matty Lee and The Saturdays star Frankie Bridge.

Advertisements

You can catch up with recent episodes from the new series now on the ITV Hub.

Picture: ITV