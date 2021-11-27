Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Who will be voted out this week?

Strictly Come Dancing is back with its Quarter Final this weekend - who will be heading home?

Last week it was Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden who said goodbye to the contest in the latest dance off.

Advertisements

This weekend, six will become five as the remaining celebrity couples dance live for the latest time.

But who will be next to leave as the celebs compete for a place in the semi-final.

Ahead of the live show, it's Dan Walker who finds himself the odds-on favourite to be the next celeb voted off even though he's yet to be in the dance-off.

The BBC Presenter has struggled to avoid the lower end of the leaderboard in recent weeks and his Rumba to the Eagles this weekend could well be his final performance of the series as the race for the glitterball reaches the business end.

Dan has now been slashed into 4/6 favourite from 2/1 with bookmakers BoyleSports to be the ninth contestant eliminated, with Tilly Ramsay (9/4) and Rhys Stephenson (7/2) also in immediate danger according to the latest betting.

At the other end of affairs, EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis is the runaway favourite to win the series at red-hot odds of 1/6, with John Whaite and AJ Odudu the only candidates rated capable of an upset as joint 10/1 second favourites.

Advertisements

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "The elimination betting this week has been very one-sided and it doesn’t make good reading for Dan Walker.

"He’s been doing well to avoid the dance-offs recently, but punters are increasingly certain his time is up and we’ve gone 4/6 from 2/1 about him being sent home as a result."

The remaining seven couples will take to the dancefloor tonight when Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One from 6:55PM.

The results show is on Sunday, 28 November at 7:15PM on BBC One.

This weekend will see guest judge Cynthia Erivo join the panel, standing in for Motsi Mabuse who will have to miss the episode as she self-isolates.

Advertisements

Cynthia will join the panel alongside Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas.

Picture: Nadiya Bychkova, Dan Walker - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy