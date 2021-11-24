I'm A Celebrity's Arlene Phillips and Naughty Boy decide to stay as camps merge

Arlene Phillips and Naughty Boy have both decided to stay on I'm A Celebrity after threatening to quit.

In last night's (23 November) episode the pair were seen contemplating their future in camp just days after launch.

Talking in the Telegraph on tonight' show, Arlene reflected: “My mood changed in the night. The boys have been fantastic, I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

Meanwhile, Sunny the Robin returned in the clink courtyard and Naughty Boy was very happy to see him, they had a moment together. Talking about Naughty Boy’s indecision on staying, Arlene said “Let Sunny tell you what to do.”

Naughty Boy told David and Arlene that he felt Sunny was trying to change his mind and telling him to stay.

Richard read out a scroll that told the clink campmates that their time there had come to an end and now it was time to join the main camp.

Naughty Boy said “I’m going to the main camp to see how I feel when I get there.”

Later when the clink campmates entered the main camp and were met with cheers and hugs.

In the Telegraph, Richard said “I thought there might be a bit of friction at the outset because we’ve been down there all the time and they’ve been up here at our expense. So it was a relief to find the warmth and the welcome that they gave us was fantastic and all that potential rivalry just blew away.”

Arlene, happy to have some female company in Kadeena, Snoochie, Frankie and Louise, added in the Telegraph: “I was very nervous walking into the main camp and what was inside was a group of people so welcoming I felt quite emotional.”

Meanwhile Naughty Boy reacted: “Thank god for a new day, the last few days, yeah, they were difficult but god is good but to come here and become a proper family, lets go.”

David explained to Frankie how miserable they were in the clink and that Naughty Boy was thinking of leaving. Despite the tension, ultimately the group cleared the air and became one happy camp - for now.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues nightly on ITV and ITV Hub.