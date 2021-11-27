The Strictly Come Dancing 2021 final is on its way and here's all you need to know!

Next month Strictly Come Dancing will conclude its latest series as one celebrity picks up the Glitterball trophy.

Here's everything about the Strictly final this year....

When is the Strictly Come Dancing final?

The Strictly Come Dancing 2021 final will air on Saturday, 18 December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The timings for the show have not been confirmed just yet.

As in past years, it's expected the final result will be revealed live on Saturday night rather than in a separate results show on Sunday as other weeks.

Who are the Strictly finalists?

Typically four couples make it as far as the final however due to the unplanned exit of Robert Webb due to injury only a trio will make it to the end this year.

Those left in the competition right now (as of 27 November) are EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis, Bake Off star John Whaite and telly presenter AJ Odudu.

Joining them are TV presenter and actor Rhys Stephenson, BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker and influencer, chef and TV presenter Tilly Ramsay,

How does the Strictly Come Dancing final work?

Based on past years, the finalists will each be performing up to three dances.

There is the traditional show dance where anything goes while the celebrities will also reprise two past dances.

Typically, the celebs will choose their own favourite dance to reprise while another will be chosen by the judges, who give them feedback on what to do better this time.

The Judges will score all the routines but the marks throughout the night are for guidance only and the public vote alone will decide who wins.

Who will win Strictly 2021?

Rose Ayling-Ellis is currently the hot favourite to win while the latest odds have seen TV presenter AJ overtake John Whaite as second favourite.

After repeated appearances in the dance off, Rhys Stephenson and Tilly Ramsay are the outsiders for victory.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "It is still going to take a huge upset to deny Rose the glitterball. She is a red-hot odds-on favourite, but if there is to be an upset AJ Odudu has been identified as the most likely to capitalise as she has been backed into 7/1 from 9/1 second favourite after her latest dance."