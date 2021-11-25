Who won RuPaul's Drag Race UK 2021? The winner of series 3 was crowned in tonight's results - SPOILER!

After ten weeks, Drag Race UK's new series named its latest winner this evening (25 November)

Following a final lip sync battle to Dusty Springfield's You Don't Own Me, it was Krystal Versace who won RuPaul's Drag Race UK 2021.

Krystal beat Kitty Scott-Claus and Ella Vaday who were runners up in the season 3 final.

"Oh my god this has been the most amazing experience I could have ever wished for in my entire life," Krystal reacted. "I'm just ready to rule the f**king world! I'm a winner baby!

"This journey has been amazing and I'm so excited to take that win home for my family."

The prize for the winner was a crown and sceptre, plus an all expenses paid trip to Hollywood to create and star in their own digital series with the producers of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Alongside RuPaul the judging panel for the final was made up of Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton.

The final also welcomed back the rest of this year's Queens: Victoria Scone, Veronica Green, Vanity Milan, Scarlett Harlett, River Medway, Elektra Fence, Charity Kase, Choriza May and Anubis.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK airs on BBC Three and the BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile, a fourth series of Drag Race UK has already been confirmed to air on BBC Three with casting recently taking place.

RuPaul said of the new UK version, which first launched in 2019: “It is a dream come true to extend our royal family to the United Kingdom with our partners at BBC Three.

"I am beyond excited to celebrate the massive charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the Queen’s queens."

Picture: RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 3 - Ella Vaday, Kitty Scott-Claus, Krystal Versace - (C) World of Wonder - Photographer: Guy Levy