The Great British Bake Off 2021 winner has been named in tonight's Bake Off final.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith were back as judges on The Great British Bake Off this year, accompanied by hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding in the tent.

The 2021 season welcomed twelve of the best amateur bakers in Britain to the contest, competing in ten weeks of challenges on a journey to ice, whisk, beat, bake and knead their way to the title.

At the end of each week judges Prue and Paul decided who was going home before naming their winner in this evening's final.

Who won the Great British Bake Off 2021?

In the final tonight it was 45-year-old Giuseppe Dell'Anno who won the Great British Bake Off 2021.

The Engineer from Bristol left 40-year-old Sales Manager Chigs Parmar from Leicestershire and 26-year-old Client Relationship Manager Crystelle Pereira from London as runners up.

"I feel it’s been a great year for Italy," said Italian-born Giuseppe. "I truly can’t take it in. This has made me so incredibly happy to be a Britalian. Dell’Anno translates in English to ‘of the year’ – and I feel this has certainly been my year."

In the final Paul and Prue set three challenges that tested every aspect of the final three's baking skills.

In a classic Signature they had the chance to show if they could create a carrot cake worthy of winning before being bound for Belgium in the Technical.

Finally, in the Showstopper, they had to create a baked banquet fit for the Mad Hatter's tea party.

The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4. You can watch and catch up on current and past instalments online from the All 4 player.

Meanwhile the final episode of spin-off An Extra Slice hosted by Jo Brand airs on Friday night on Channel 4.

To celebrate the final, Jo welcomes the show's very own Prue Leith alongside celebrity Bake Off fans Clara Amfo and Joe Wilkinson to talk about the episode.

The runners up and the winner of Bake Off 2021 join for a chat about their time in the tent while Tom Allen gives his unique take on the final episode, and Jo takes a final look at pictures of the bakes viewers have been making at home, whether they're amazing or atrocious.

Meanwhile you can apply for 2022's Bake Off online here.

Picture: Channel 4/Love Productions