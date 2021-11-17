The latest Great British Bake Off has outraged viewers after a favourite departed the competition.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are once again back to judge the Great British Bake Off which is airing weekly Tuesday evenings at 8PM on Channel 4.

Prue and Paul will be accompanied by GBBO hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding in the tent.

This week was the semi-final and it was time to test the remaining bakers' abilities in patisserie. There was a delicate layered slice Signature that demanded precision, a regional French classic in the Technical and in the Showstopper, the bakers had to use all their skill to create an opulent entremets display.

Ultimately, fan favourite Jürgen Krauss was the latest to say goodbye and leave the tent. His exit left Chigs Parmar, Crystelle Pereira and Giuseppe Dell'Anno in next week's final.

One viewer reacted on Twitter: "Where's the #gbbo support helpline?" while another commented: "Jurgen's face actually breaks my heart. Can I put a complaint in for bullying? #GBBO

"How am I supposed to watch the final without Jurgen #gbbo," wrote a third while a fourth devastated viewer posted: "This can’t be real life, Jurgen was meant to win this #GBBO"

Meanwhile posting to Twitter himself, Jurgen wrote: "Thank you so much for all your support!

"Congratulations to #starbaker Crystelle and to Chigs and @giuseppecooks for being in the final. #GBBO"

The 2021 series welcomed 12 of the best amateur bakers in the UK to the competition, going on a journey to knead, bake, whisk, ice and beat their way through ten weeks of challenges.

At the end of each week judges Prue and Paul will name who's leaving the tent and who is the week's star baker.

Watch all the latest from the tent and find out who wins when the Great British Bake Off 2021 concludes next Tuesday evening with its final from 8PM on Channel 4.

Together with the main show spin-off An Extra Slice returns with Jo Brand, airing on Friday nights on Channel 4.

You can watch and catch up on all the episodes online via the All 4 player.

Picture: Channel 4/Production