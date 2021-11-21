Frankie Bridge admits she's "scared of most things" after signing up for I'm A Celebrity

Frankie Bridge has admitted she's "scared of most things" after signing up for I'm A Celebrity.

She has always admitted doing I’m A Celebrity would be terrifying but now the popstar turned presenter is determined to conquer her fears by taking part.

The Saturdays singer says: "I’m scared of most things, but I want to push myself and show a side people have not seen before."

And the mum of two reckons the eating Trials are going to be very tough given she even has a phobia of tomato ketchup.

“I think people will be surprised to see me doing I’m A Celebrity and I am scared of most things, but I really want to push myself,” explains Frankie. “I’m scared of rats, I am a fussy eater and I have a bit of a phobia of ketchup, so a pint of penis terrifies me!

"Any of the eating challenges will be my idea of hell. I also hate spiders in my own home, being trapped in small spaces is a big thing for me and pretty much all of that is likely to happen which

makes me go, ‘Why the hell are you doing it?’ And so that is exactly why I am doing it!"

Meanwhile Frankie says that her husband, Wayne has been "desperate" for her to take part in the show after he entered the jungle in 2016.

Frankie said: "Ever since Wayne took part, he has been desperate for me to do it too and he can’t wait to watch me squirm and scream!

"My kids are still quite young, and they still think I am quite cool – so there is a very small window for them to watch it and not be embarrassed! I feel now is the time. I love the show so much too."

As for what advice has Wayne given her, Frankie shares: "Because I am not in the jungle and in the Castle, it is hard to say what it is going to be like for me. But his main bit of advice is to be myself, not over think things and have fun."

"Being apart from Wayne and the boys is going to be the big thing for me," Frankie continues. "My youngest is very confused that he can’t ring or FaceTime because if I am ever away, that’s what

we do. He did recently ask me: ‘Mummy I don’t want you to go but are you going to have fun?’ I told him I would and so he said it would be ok.

"Once they see me on the programme and hopefully if I am laughing or doing something gross that is funny, I think they will be fine.

"Being in the same country also makes me feel so much better. I think being on the other side of the world and having no contact would maybe be a step too far.

"But that all said, I love being in new situations and I know you will come out with a bond (with the other campmates) that no one else will have. I love the idea of that.”

I'm A Celebrity continues nightly on ITV and ITV Hub.