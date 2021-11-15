Simon Cowell has confidently declared that The X Factor will be making a big comeback.

The X Factor last aired two years ago now with a pair of special series - a Celebrity version and 'battle of the bands' spin-off.

The show has been off-air since, with Simon Cowell saying in 2020: "I thought, since it is 2020, a new decade, we have to rest it for a year.

“We have to come back with a show that is relevant, different, a show that takes into account all the different things kids are watching and being influenced by."

Earlier this year ITV said they had "no current plans" for a new series of the show.

But now Simon has said there's "no question" of the singing competition returning.

He said: "This year was the first year since we took it off the air, where I realised how much I’d really, really missed it.

"And I think the public do as well. It was - and is - a brilliant show. And there’s no question it will return."

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Simon said he hoped The X Factor's comeback would prove a "big event".

He added: "I think we did the right thing in resting it, as it was a huge show to produce and I think people were tired."

"When it comes back - and it will - it will hopefully be a big event".

As yet there's no word on when we can expect that event to happen.

For now Simon is preparing to launch his new show Walk The Line.

The musical game show will see soloists, duos, bands, or choirs - perform for viewers and a judging panel in a competition with a £500,000 top prize.

Produced by Simon, the series will feature Gary Barlow, Alesha Dixon, Dawn French and Craig David with Maya Jama hosting.

Walk The Line will debut on ITV and ITV Hub later in 2021 with an exact start date still to be announced.

Picture: ITV / Syco / Lifted Entertainment