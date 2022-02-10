All Star Musicals 2022 special line up of celebrities revealed!

All Star Musicals has revealed its line up of celebrities for its new 2022 special!

The ITV series follows a group of celebrities as they compete to put on the most impressive musical performance on a West End stage.

Advertisements

The famous faces will get receive training from esteemed West End choreographers and vocal coaches as they prepare to sing a classic musical showtune.

Giving their feed back will be a panel made up of West End stars Elaine Paige, Samantha Barks and Trevor Dion Nicholas together with a live studio audience.

All Star Musicals 2022 line up

The new special will see GMB's Alex Beresford, actress Jacqueline Jossa, wildlife presenter Michaela Strachan, Coronation Street's Lisa George, James Bond actor Colin Salmon and rugby star Danny Care flexing their musical muscles.

Alex Beresford said: "There’s a fine line between panic and excitement, but I can’t wait to challenge myself and feel the thrill of performing a musical number in front of a crowd. The acoustics in my shower are very sympathetic."

Jacqueline Jossa added: “I am so excited to take part in All Star Musicals, it's thrilling and terrifying, and I can't wait to tackle a musical number that everyone knows and loves. My girls are going to love seeing me up on that stage!”

Michaela Strachan commented: "I am a huge fan of Musical Theatre so am super excited to be involved in ASM. As a wildlife presenter, I don't often get the chance to swap the walking boots and outdoor gear for something sparkly! I’m attempting to do something I haven’t done for over 30 years, spoiler alert, it's not the can can!"

Advertisements

Lisa George enthused: "ASM is a dream for me, both professionally and personally. The team have been so supportive and nurturing and I can't wait to take to the stage."

Colin Salmon said: "Who knew it would be so much fun learning to master the Master."

Danny Care commented: "I'm really excited to be doing something completely different and out of my comfort zone. I've always dreamt of performing in a musical and having the chance to work with so many talented people as part of the process has been amazing."

The night will also feature a very special performance from the stars of The Phantom of the Opera, as they celebrate 35 years in London's West End.

Plus, opening the show will be a performance from one of the most popular musicals of all time, Grease, performed by Elaine, Samantha, Trevor, and John Barrowman, who returns as host.

Advertisements

All Star Musicals will air later this year on ITV and ITV Hub.

The latest one-off follows a 2021 Christmas special which featured presenter Fern Britton, actor Ben Miller, former-MP and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, presenter Anita Rani, actress Catherine Tyldesley, and sports presenter Radzi Chinyanganya.