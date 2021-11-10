The Voice USA to air in the UK on ITV2 from November

The Voice USA is to air in the UK on ITV2 from November.

The latest season of the American singing competition will be available to watch on ITV2 weekdays at 5PM starting on Tuesday, 16 November.

Season 21 of The Voice USA is hosted by Carson Daly with coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton

The Voice USA follows pretty much the same format as the UK show, starting with the blind auditions.

All four of the coaches need to pick twelve contestants for their teams in the blind audition stages as they hunt for the best performers.

Budding singers come and sing their hearts out in a attempt to get the chairs spinning.

The series includes The Block. In the auditions, all of the coaches has the chance to block another coach from adding an act to their team.

Those that get chosen by one of the coaches will go forward to the battles where they'll sing again for a place in the knockouts. From there just one performance stands between them and a place in the live shows.

Along the way they'll be mentored by not just their coaches but a range of guests including Jason Aldean, Kristin Chenowet, Camila Cabello, Dierks Bentle and Ed Sheeran.

Meanwhile this year will also introduce a Twitter wild card act, with one performer eliminated before the live shows able to stage a comeback.

